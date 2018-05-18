Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Oliver Roberts has four tries in 11 games for Giants this season

Betfred Super League Venue: St James' Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wakefield Trinity have made two changes from the side that lost the league game between these two sides last weekend.

Back-rower Danny Kirmond and winger Ben Jones-Bishop replace centre Joe Arundel and full-back Max Jowitt.

Huddersfield, who will have Wallsend-born coach Chris Thorman at the helm, bring in centre Aaron Murphy and back-rower Oliver Roberts.

Prop Daniel Smith and versatile back Sam Wood drop out from the Giants' 24-14 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Newly appointed head coach Simon Woolford is yet to receive visa clearance.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, English

Referee: James Child