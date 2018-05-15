Super League: Anthony Mullally, Bureta Faraimo and Kyle Amor to miss Magic Weekend

Anthony Mullally came off the bench in Leeds Rhinos' Super League Grand Final win over Castleford in 2017

Prop Anthony Mullally will miss Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final rematch against Castleford at Magic Weekend after being handed a two-match ban.

The 26-year-old has been suspended for the illegal use of his knees in Friday's Challenge Cup win at Widnes.

Elsewhere, Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo is out of the the Hull derby as he serves a two-game ban for a high tackle.

St Helens prop Kyle Amor is also suspended for Super League's showpiece event in Newcastle.

Amor is out Saturday's opening game at St James' Park against Widnes after receiving a one-match penalty notice for a grade B dangerous tackle in Saints' cup win at Castleford.

While the traditional derby showdown between Hull FC and Hull KR will be missing Faraimo - who is the Black and Whites' second highest try scorer in Super League this term with six, despite twice being sent off this season - they will have Josh Griffin available.

Griffin, one of six players sin-binned during Hull FC's sixth-round Challenge Cup win over Championship side Featherstone, escaped suspension after being charged with a minor grade A offence of punching.

Meanwhile, Hull KR forward Danny Tickle is also free to play in the derby after his red card for punching against Wigan on Sunday was adjudged to be a grade A offence.