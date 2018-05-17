Super League: Widnes Vikings v St Helens

Joe Mellor runs with the ball for Widnes
Joe Mellor is Widnes co-captain along with Chris Houston
Betfred Super League
Venue: St James' Park Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Widnes have Joe Mellor, Danny Craven and Patrick Ah Van back in their squad for the Magic Weekend fixture against St Helens in Newcastle.

Danny Walker and Jimmy Keinhorst also come in to make it five changes in all for the Super League strugglers.

Leaders St Helens are without prop Kyle Amor, who received a one-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle in their Challenge Cup win at Castleford.

The Ireland international is replaced in the Saints squad by Matty Lees.

Teams

Widnes Vikings (from): Hanbury, Marsh, Runciman, Ah Van, Mellor, Gilmore, Gerrard, Whitley, Cahill, Craven, Olbison, Wilde, Burke, Leuluai, Johnstone, Walker, Heremaia, Albert, Keinhorst.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

