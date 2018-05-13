BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves top moments
Key moments: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves
- From the section Rugby League
Watch the key moments as Warrington progress to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after thrashing 12-man Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack in a sometimes indisciplined tie.
MATCH REPORT: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired