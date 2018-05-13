BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves top moments

Key moments: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves

Watch the key moments as Warrington progress to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after thrashing 12-man Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack in a sometimes indisciplined tie.

MATCH REPORT: Toronto Wolfpack 10-66 Warrington Wolves

Available to UK users only.

