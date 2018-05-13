Challenge Cup: Hull FC to face St Helens in last eight, Warrington host Wigan
|Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-finals
|Dates: 31 May-3 June Coverage: Two ties will be shown on BBC TV while BBC 5 live sport, sports extra and local radio will have commentary.
Holders Hull FC have been drawn away to Super League leaders St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Wigan and Warrington, runners-up in each of the past two years, will meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Leeds face Championship side Leigh in a repeat of the 1971 final, although the game will be held at Featherstone's ground because of a Test cricket match clash at their Headingley home.
Huddersfield host top flight bottom side Catalans Dragons.
The ties will take place over the weekend of 31 May-3 June, with two games to be shown live on the BBC.
Quarter-final draw
St Helens v Hull FC
Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions
Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors