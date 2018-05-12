BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers 18-36 St Helens highlights
Highlights: Castleford Tigers 18-36 St Helens
- From the section Rugby League
Ben Barba's hat-trick of tries inspires St Helens to victory over Castleford and puts the Super League leaders into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Castleford Tigers 18-36 St Helens
