Wales captain Craig Kopczak retires from internationals to focus on Salford

Kopczak is the eighth most capped Welsh rugby league player ever

Wales captain Craig Kopczak has retired from international rugby league to focus on his club career at Super League side Salford.

Kopczak made his debut in 2007 and won 22 caps, his one international try coming against England in 2009.

The 31-year-old was appointed Wales captain in 2012 and led the team 13 times, including at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups.

"Each and every game has been an absolute privilege," said Kopczak.

"This was more than I ever imagined possible after making my debut in 2007 and these memories will stay with me forever.

"Unfortunately the time has come where I am to retire from international rugby league and concentrate on my club rugby with Salford, allowing the new generation of Wales youngsters to take the mantle into the 2021 World Cup."

"Craig's been a great servant to Wales Rugby League," said Wales head coach John Kear.

"He's lead Wales into two World Cups, won the European Championship as captain and spearheaded World Cup qualification in 2016."