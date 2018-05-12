Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack v Warrington Wolves

Gareth O'Brien joined Toronto Wolfpack from Salford Red Devils in March
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two and full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ashton Sims and Gareth O'Brien may face their former club when Toronto Wolfpack take on Warrington Wolves in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

However, new signing Matty Russell is unlikely to feature alongside former Warrington team-mates Sims and O'Brien, according to boss Paul Rowley.

Warrington coach Steve Price has named an unchanged squad as they aim to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

The Wire have won their past eight games in all competitions.

Their last loss came against St Helens in March, while Toronto are top of the Championship after losing just once this season.

Toronto (from): Beswick, Brierley, Bussey, Dixon, Emmitt, Higson, Hopkins, Kay, Krasniqi, Lussick, McCrone, O'Brien, Paterson, Rawsthorne, Sidlow, Sims, Stanley, Wallace, Worthington.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Referee: B. Thaler.

