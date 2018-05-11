Challenge Cup: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell has made 12 appearances for Wigan this season
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 12 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hull Kingston Rovers have made five changes to their squad as they welcome Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

James Donaldson, Matty Marsh, Joe Cator, Owen Harrison and Elliott Wallis all come into their 19-man squad.

Wigan second row Liam Farrell returns to their squad after missing their last two games with an ankle problem.

Half-back Josh Woods also comes into Shaun Wane's squad while Morgan Escare and Gabe Hamlin both drop out.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Donaldson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Harrison, Wallis

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams

Referee: C. Kendall

