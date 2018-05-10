Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons v Whitehaven

Mickael Simon
Mickael Simon has made 13 appearances this season
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Super League side Catalans make two changes from the squad beaten by St Helens for their Challenge Cup game against League One club Whitehaven.

Mickael Simon and Mickael Goudemand are included, but Remi Casty and Louis Anderson are rested.

Whitehaven are unchanged from the squad which lost to North Wales Crusaders in their previous fixture.

Head coach Carl Forster's side had won their previous five games before their defeat by Crusaders.

Catalans (from): Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Langi, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Da Costa, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater.

Whitehaven (from): Abram, Aiye, Brown, Cooper, Coward, Eaves, Forster, Gillam, Green, Holliday, Howarth, Lister, Mossop, Parker, Phillips, Shackley, Taylor, Thompson, Tilley.

