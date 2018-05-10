Challenge Cup: Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Niall Evalds has scored five tries in 12 appearances for Salford this season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Friday, 11 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Championship side Leigh make two changes from the side which beat London Broncos for their Challenge Cup game against Super League club Salford.

Rhys Evans and Kyle Lovett miss out as stand-off Daniel Mortimer and prop Jordan Dezaria are recalled.

Salford make four changes with forwards George Griffin, Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan all returning.

Niall Evalds is also included but Gavin Bennion, Levy Nzoungou, Ryan Lannon and Luke Burgess are out.

Leigh (from): Hall, Matty Dawson-Jones, Crooks, Mata'utia, Reynolds, Hutchison, Mortimer, Acton, Larroyer, B Thompson, Hansen, Hood, J Thompson, Mason, Owens, Richards, Dezaria, Bailey, Higham.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Shorrocks.