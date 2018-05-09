Mike Cooper: Warrington Wolves prop signs two-year deal

Mike Cooper played for England during the 2016 Four Nations

Former England prop Mike Cooper has signed a two-year contract extension at Super League club Warrington Wolves.

Cooper, 29, rejoined the Wire for 2017 after leaving for a three-year spell at National Rugby League side St George Illawarra Dragons in 2014.

The Latchford Albion amateur has made 172 appearances in total for the club, and has eight England caps.

"At this stage in my career I'm not looking to go anywhere else," Cooper said.

"I've been coached by [Steve] Pricey before at St George and I'm enjoying working with him again.

"I'm enjoying my role within the club and the way the team is bonding with what Pricey, [Andrew] Henderson and [Lee] Briers have brought in."