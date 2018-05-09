Scotland rugby league: Chris Chester & John Duffy take on head coach roles

Scotland failed to win a group match at last year's World Cup, losing heavily to Tonga and New Zealand and drawing with Samoa

Chris Chester and John Duffy are the new joint head coaches of Scotland's rugby league team.

The pair take over from Steve McCormack, who resigned from the post in December after 13 years in charge.

Chester, 39, is head coach at Super League side Wakefield Trinity while Duffy, 37, is in charge at Featherstone Rovers in the Championship.

Their first games come in the European Championship in October and November, against Ireland, Wales and France.

Chester, who also has head coach experience with Hull Kingston Rovers, stood in briefly for McCormack in 2012, while Duffy is a former Scotland international and was part of his predecessor's backroom staff.

"I am very excited to be leading the next stage in Scotland's development and to be working with some very good players who are enormously committed to the Bravehearts," said Chester.

Duffy added: "Being involved with Scotland has been an important part of my life and my family's life for 20 years.

"I am enormously proud of the progress that we have made over the years and immensely honoured to be appointed as head coach."

McCormack led Scotland at three World Cups and guided the Bravehearts to victory in the 2014 European Cup.

That saw them earn a maiden Four Nations appearance in 2016, where they claimed a memorable 18-18 draw with New Zealand.

McCormack stood down after Scotland failed to progress from the group stage of the 2017 World Cup.