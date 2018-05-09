BBC Sport - BBC Sport looks back at the 1968 Challenge Cup final - The Watersplash Final
Rugby League's Legendary Watersplash Final
- From the section Rugby League
Dave Woods presents a programme looking back at the 1968 Rugby League Challenge Cup final between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity, which became known as the Watersplash Final.
Watch the Legendary Watersplash Final on BBC One on Saturday 12 May at 1315 BST
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired