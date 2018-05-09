BBC Sport - BBC Sport looks back at the 1968 Challenge Cup final - The Watersplash Final

Rugby League's Legendary Watersplash Final

Dave Woods presents a programme looking back at the 1968 Rugby League Challenge Cup final between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity, which became known as the Watersplash Final.

Watch the Legendary Watersplash Final on BBC One on Saturday 12 May at 1315 BST

Top videos

Video

Rugby League's Legendary Watersplash Final

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldo wins 2002 final for Brazil

Video

England header dents Man City's WSL title hopes

Video

Carrick can become good coach - Mourinho

Video

Saints safety not guaranteed yet - Hughes

Video

Swansea not relegated yet - Carvalhal

Video

I've received more job offers than expected - Wenger

Video

Explaining Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners

  • From the section News
Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Liverpool owner on Reds success and Yankees-Red Sox demand

Video

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Video

Man City fans have been great to me - Toure

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired