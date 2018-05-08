BBC Sport - Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett scores try of the week
Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett completes his hat-trick by capping a flowing team move during Wolves' 33-22 win over Leeds Rhinos for BBC Sport's Super League try of the week.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
