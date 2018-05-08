BBC Sport - Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett scores try of the week

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett completes his hat-trick by capping a flowing team move during Wolves' 33-22 win over Leeds Rhinos for BBC Sport's Super League try of the week.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Video

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Video

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Video

England to bring in attack coach - Jones

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired