James Roby: St Helens agree to extend captain's contract into 2019

St Helens hooker James Roby
James Roby has been capped 37 times for England and Great Britain

Super League leaders St Helens have opted to extend the contract of captain James Roby into next season.

The 32-year-old hooker made his Saints debut in 2004 and has gone on to make more than 400 appearances for the club.

Next year would be his 16th season at St Helens in a career that includes 37 caps for England and Great Britain.

"I'm really happy to stay at my hometown club," he said. "I'm proud to have played at Saints my whole career and looking forward to the future."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired