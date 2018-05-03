James Roby: St Helens agree to extend captain's contract into 2019

James Roby has been capped 37 times for England and Great Britain

Super League leaders St Helens have opted to extend the contract of captain James Roby into next season.

The 32-year-old hooker made his Saints debut in 2004 and has gone on to make more than 400 appearances for the club.

Next year would be his 16th season at St Helens in a career that includes 37 caps for England and Great Britain.

"I'm really happy to stay at my hometown club," he said. "I'm proud to have played at Saints my whole career and looking forward to the future."