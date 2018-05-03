Joe Burgess: Wigan Warriors winger to miss rest of season

Joe Burgess has scored 91 tries in 95 games across two spells with Wigan

Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess will miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Burgess was injured late on in Wigan's 32-24 Super League win against Widnes on 27 April.

The 23-year-old England international has scored eight tries in nine appearances for Wigan this season.

"I'm gutted for Joe because I know how hard he has worked to get the level he is at," head coach Shaun Wane told the club website.

"His last three games have been his best of the year and he was playing really well.

"Joe is one of the best wingers in the competition and he will be back stronger than ever, I'm sure."