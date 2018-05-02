Aaron Smith: Hull KR sign St Helens hooker on one-month loan deal

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith could make his Super League debut at Wakefield

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed young St Helens hooker Aaron Smith on a one-month loan as cover for injured skipper Shaun Lunt.

Smith, 21, is yet to make a Super League appearance for Saints.

The England Under-18 man has impressed in his five weeks loaned to Saints' twin club, League One leaders York.

"He's a bright young player with good speed and awareness out of dummy-half. We're thankful to St Helens at allowing him to come," said coach Tim Sheens.

"Aaron was brought to our attention whilst playing for York with some strong performances and positive feedback from the coaching staff there. He gives us specialist cover in that position until Shaun Lunt is available.

Injured skipper Shaun Lunt was injured on his first Super League start of the season at Warrington, having previously figured only off the bench

"It's a good sign for the system and our partnership with York that Aaron was struggling to get game time at the start of the season given the depth in the St Helens squad, but he's gone to the Knights, worked hard and has now got an opportunity to show what he can do in Super League.

"We'll monitor how he settles in over the rest of the week before deciding whether he'll go into the side to face Wakefield on Sunday."

Promoted Rovers, in 10th, could move to within two points of the top eight if they win at seventh-place Wakefield.