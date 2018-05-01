Robbie Mulhern: Hull KR prop signs new two-and-a-half-year contract

Robbie Mulhern left hometown club Leeds to link up with football manager Jamie Peacock at Hull KR

Prop Robbie Mulhern has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Hull KR that will expire at the end of the 2021 season.

The Ireland international, 23, has been with Rovers since leaving hometown club Leeds after the 2015 season and has scored seven tries in 58 games.

"I'm really pleased with the direction the club is going in and to be working under Tim Sheens," Mulhern said.

"With all the boys here it's a good set up and I'm happy to be staying."

Head coach Sheens added: "We've sat down over the past few months to discuss the players we want to build this club around moving forwards and Robbie's was one of the first names on the list.

"He's had an outstanding season so far and there's still plenty of potential and development left in him."