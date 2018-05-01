Matty Russell: Toronto Wolfpack sign Warrington Wolves full-back

Matty Russell scored 31 tries in 97 games for Warrington

Toronto Wolfpack have signed outside back Matty Russell from Warrington Wolves on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Scotland international, 24, has been with the Wire since 2014 after a spell in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans and scored 31 tries in 97 appearances.

Russell joins former Warrington team-mates Gareth O'Brien and Ashton Sims at the Championship club.

"He is going to add more quality and competition," Wolfpack boss Paul Rowley said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Matty pull on the Wolfpack jersey."

Russell, who began his career at Wigan, added: "I believe my best rugby is in front of me and I hope to contribute to the team with a strong possibility of making the qualifiers."