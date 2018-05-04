Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (Sun)

Scott Grix has scored one try in 10 appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 6 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has recalled scrum-half Liam Finn, full-back Scott Grix and forwards Justin Horo and David Fifita.

Max Jowitt and the injured Chris Annakin are among those who drop out.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens will give a debut to hooker Aaron Smith after he joined on loan from St Helens but Justin Carney (shoulder) is out.

Prop Josh Johnson comes in for the rested Nick Scruton and second rower Maurice Blair is back from injury.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Moss, Dagger, Walne, Tickle, Smith.