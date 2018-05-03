Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (Fri)

From the section

Former Warrington Wolves half-back Richie Myler has been ever-present for Leeds this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 4 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back forward Nathaniel Peteru (biceps) for the first time since the opening game of the season.

Prop Brett Delaney misses out with the shoulder injury he picked up in the narrow win over Hull KR.

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price makes one change to the squad named for the win over Huddersfield Giants last week.

Winger Mitch Brown comes in for half-back Morgan Smith.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walters.

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.