Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings (Fri)

Jake Mmao has scored one try in six Super League appearances this week

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 4 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants could give debuts to academy players Oliver Russell and Jake Wardle, but Aaron Murphy (hip) has been ruled out for up to two months.

New coach Simon Woolford is still awaiting his visa so Chris Thorman will still be in caretaker charge for the game.

Widnes Vikings welcome Charly Runciman, Aaron Heremaia and Wellington Albert back into the squad.

The Vikings are looking to end a run of five successive Super League defeats.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, Turner, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, English, Wardle, Russell.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Keinhorst, Leuluai, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley, Wilde.