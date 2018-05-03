Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Widnes Vikings (Fri)

Jake Mamo
Jake Mmao has scored one try in six Super League appearances this week
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 4 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants could give debuts to academy players Oliver Russell and Jake Wardle, but Aaron Murphy (hip) has been ruled out for up to two months.

New coach Simon Woolford is still awaiting his visa so Chris Thorman will still be in caretaker charge for the game.

Widnes Vikings welcome Charly Runciman, Aaron Heremaia and Wellington Albert back into the squad.

The Vikings are looking to end a run of five successive Super League defeats.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, Turner, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, English, Wardle, Russell.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chapelhow, Craven, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Keinhorst, Leuluai, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley, Wilde.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired