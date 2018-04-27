Ben Barba: St Helens full-back cleared of serious injury after fall at Salford

Ben Barba flicks the ball up after scoring a tray against Salford
Ben Barba joined St Helens in 2017

St Helens full-back Ben Barba has been cleared of serious injury after being taken to hospital following a fall in Thursday's Super League win at Salford.

The 28-year-old was carried off on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace, after he fell attempting to make a pass.

Saints said a further update would be made after team doctors fully assess the extent of his injury.

Barba, who scored a hat-trick in the 60-10 victory, is Super League's leading try scorer this season with 15.

An NRL Premiership winner who was voted as the Australian competition's best player in 2012, he is in his first full campaign in English rugby league.

