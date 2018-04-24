BBC Sport - Ben Barba scores stunning try for St Helens against Huddersfield
Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens
- From the section Rugby League
Ben Barba scores a stunning long-distance try as St Helens thrash Huddersfield Giants 66-4 in Super League.
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
