BBC Sport - Ben Barba scores stunning try for St Helens against Huddersfield

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Ben Barba scores a stunning long-distance try as St Helens thrash Huddersfield Giants 66-4 in Super League.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Try of the Week: Barba's stunner for St Helens

Video

Why has the Crucible banned football shirts?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired