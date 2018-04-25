Super League: Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Lee Mossop
Lee Mossop returns after passing concussion protocol
Betfred Super League
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils' talismanic half-back Robert Lui is out with a calf injury, and Jake Shorrocks could deputise for Ian Watson's side.

Prop Lee Mossop returns after concussion ruled him out of last Friday's win against Wakefield, while Lama Tasi is also back after illness.

Saints have recalled back-rower Zeb Taia and centre Mark Percival after concussion and suspension respectively.

They replace James Bentley and Jack Ashworth.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Shorrocks.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

