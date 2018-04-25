Super League: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Ben Murdoch-Masila
Ben Murdoch-Masila joined Warrington from Salford for the 2018 campaign
Betfred Super League
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila back in the squad after a knee injury.

There are several changes from the Challenge Cup thrashing of Bradford Bulls on Sunday, with Kevin Brown and Daryl Clark among the returning group.

Huddersfield are boosted by returning full-back Jake Mamo from a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Teenage winger Innes Senior is among those to miss out, as Michael Lawrence and Jared Simpson come in.

Warrington (from): Akauloa, Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor. McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, Simpson

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired