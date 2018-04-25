Super League: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Ben Murdoch-Masila joined Warrington from Salford for the 2018 campaign

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves have back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila back in the squad after a knee injury.

There are several changes from the Challenge Cup thrashing of Bradford Bulls on Sunday, with Kevin Brown and Daryl Clark among the returning group.

Huddersfield are boosted by returning full-back Jake Mamo from a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Teenage winger Innes Senior is among those to miss out, as Michael Lawrence and Jared Simpson come in.

Warrington (from): Akauloa, Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor. McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, Simpson