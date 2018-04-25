Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Jesse Sene-Lefao has just signed a new three-year deal at Castleford

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winger Garry Lo is left out of the Castleford squad while he helps police with an ongoing inquiry, so academy full-back Calum Turner comes in.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is boosted by the return of Jesse Sene-Lefao, James Green and Junior Moors.

Wakefield have made four changes after their defeat by Salford, which head coach Chris Chester described as 'the worst in a long time'.

Ryan Hampshire, Chris Annakin, James Batchelor and Max Jowitt come in.

Meetings between these two West Yorkshire rivals are contested for the Adam Watene Trophy, in memory of the New Zealand-born prop forward who tragically died of a heart attack in October 2008.

Castleford (from): Cook, Ellis, Gale, Green, Holmes, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Turner, Wardle, Watts, Webster

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Batchelor, England, Hampshire, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood