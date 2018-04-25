Challenge Cup sixth round: Holders Hull FC drawn away to Featherstone Rovers

Hull FC won the Challenge Cup for the second successive year at Wembley in 2017 against record 19-times winners Wigan

Holders Hull FC have been drawn away to Championship side Featherstone Rovers in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Fellow Championship side Leigh host Salford, while Toronto Wolfpack, playing in the competition for only the second time, must travel to Warrington.

League One side Whitehaven were drawn away in France to play Super League bottom side Catalans Dragons.

But the tie of the round is 2017 Grand Final beaten finalists Castleford hosting current leaders St Helens.

Record 19-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan must travel to 1980 winners Hull KR.

Neighbours Hull FC, who are aiming for a third straight victory, must take the short journey up the M62 bringing back memories of one of the biggest shocks in Challenge Cup history in 1983 - Fev's 14-12 Wembley win over the holders and league champions.

Huddersfield also face a Yorkshire derby with Wakefield, while Leeds, who enjoyed the last of their 13 wins in 2015, must visit seven-times winners Widnes, who have not won the cup since their heyday in 1984.

Canadian side Toronto were actually drawn at home to Warrington, but they already knew that they would be playing away, whoever they were paired with.

Full draw: Hull KR v Wigan, Castleford v St Helens, Toronto Wolfpack v Warrington, Leigh v Salford, Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC, Catalans Dragons v Whitehaven, Widnes v Leeds, Huddersfield v Wakefield.

Matches to be played on 12/13 May

Sign up for live match notifications on the BBC Sport app