Luke Walsh: Catalans Dragons half-back retires after serious ankle injury

Luke Walsh passes the ball towards his right for Catalans Dragons against Widnes Vikings
Luke Walsh made 32 appearances for Catalans

Catalans Dragons half-back Luke Walsh has been forced to retire after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Walsh sustained ligament damage in the team's third match of the season against Hull KR.

The 30-year-old Australian joined Catalans from St Helens in 2017, having previously played for NRL sides Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

"It's always sad when a player has to retire early due to injury," head coach Steve McNamara told the club website.

"Luke has tried everything possible to get himself into a position to play again but unfortunately that can't happen.

"His commitment and contribution to the Dragons is something we as a club really appreciate."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired