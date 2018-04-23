Romain Navarrete: Wigan Warriors prop signs new deal with Super League club

Romain Navarrete returned to Catalans Dragons on loan last season and featured in the French club's Qualifiers campaign

Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete has signed a new deal keeping him at the Super League club until 2021.

The 23-year-old France international joined Warriors from Catalans in 2017 and returned to Perpignan on loan after featuring just 10 times for Wigan.

His contract extension, which includes a further 12-month option, comes after making five appearances this term.

"I have worked hard to regain the confidence with everyone here after what happened last year," he said.

"Now I've done that I've got a massive opportunity over the next few years. I'm really looking forward now to a big season with Wigan."

Navarrete is the fourth Wigan player to commit his long-term future to the club in the past week, with Samoa international forward Willie Isa among those signing an extension.