Castleford: Jesse Sene-Lefao signs new three-year contract with Super League club

Cas's defeat at St Helens in February was one of only three they have suffered in 10 games so far this season

Castleford Tigers prop Jesse Sene-Lefao has signed a new three-year contract with last season's Super League Grand Final runners-up.

The 28-year-old Samoan, who started his career at Manly, is in his second season with Cas since signing on a two-year deal from Cronulla.

He scored six Super League tries last season to help Cas reach Old Trafford.

And he has now made a total of 34 league appearances for Daryl Powell's side, who lie fifth in Super League.