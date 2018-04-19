Brad Walker: Widnes Vikings forward signs new three-year deal

Brad Walker has made four Super League appearances for Widnes Vikings this season

Widnes Vikings forward Brad Walker has signed a new three-year deal to keep him with the Super League club until the end of 2021.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut in 2016 and has gone on to make seven senior appearances for the club.

"It's great to sign this new deal. I've been here a while now and I've loved every minute of my time here," he said.

"The club has great talent and exciting youngsters coming through. I want to be part of what we're building."