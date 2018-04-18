Thomas Minns: Hull Kingston Rovers centre fails drugs test

Thomas Minns joined Hull KR from Leeds Rhinos in 2016

Hull KR centre Thomas Minns has been placed on an "extended period of leave" after failing a drugs test last month.

The 23-year-old tested positive for what the club describes as a "banned, non-performance enhancing substance" after March's win at Huddersfield.

However, Rovers have not suspended the player at this stage.

"He will plead guilty to the offence and ask for a hearing to mitigate his penalty," chief executive Mike Smith said in a statement.

Smith added that any decision on his future would be made at a later stage and said the club will support Minns after a difficult time in his personal life.

"Thomas has expressed his regret and spoken of how he has found life away from the sport of rugby challenging in recent times, particularly since the tragic passing of his mother last year," Smith continued.

"[He] has been a much valued member of the Robins squad and is a well-liked young man by all at the club. These are obviously difficult times.

"Following discussions with him since failing the test, we are clear that our priority and focus at this time must be to offer him our support."

Former Leeds and London Broncos three-quarter Minns has been a regular at Rovers this season, scoring four tries in 10 games including a hat-trick against rivals Hull FC.

Last season former England players Zak Hardaker and Rangi Chase, plus Scotland prop Adam Walker of Wakefield tested positive for cocaine.

Former Widnes half-back Chase and ex-Trinity forward Walker were banned from all sport for two years last November while Hardaker was sacked by Castleford in February and is awaiting a UK Anti-Doping hearing.