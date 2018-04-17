Shaun Lunt: Hull KR skipper gets could return in May after knee injury scan

Shaun Lunt's only try of the season came in the 23-4 win over Catalans Dragons in February

Hull Kingston Rovers captain Shaun Lunt could return to action a month early from a knee injury.

The 31-year-old hooker had a scan on Monday after limping out of Saturday's defeat by Warrington early on.

Having initially been told he could be out for 12 weeks the club now says he could return in eight.

It means Lunt, who won his one England cap back in 2010, could return to training at the beginning of May having initially been pencilled in for June.

Former Huddersfield, Leeds and Workington player Lunt also missed several weeks of the season after lacerating his knee in a domestic accident.