Danny Brough: Huddersfield Giants player gets three-game ban for abusing official

Former Scotland international Danny Brough has scored one try and kicked 23 goals in nine games this season

Huddersfield's veteran playmaker Danny Brough has been banned for three matches and fined £500 for verbally abusing a touch-judge.

The 35-year-old was sent off towards the end of the Giants' 30-12 Super League defeat by Salford on Sunday.

Brough pleaded guilty to a Grade D offence of disputing.

He will miss the trip to Super League leaders St Helens on Friday and Warrington the following week, as well as the home game with Widnes on 4 May.