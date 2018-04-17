Liam Marshall: Wigan Warriors winger signs new four-year deal

Liam Marshall has scored nine tries in seven appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has signed a new four-year deal with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old came through their academy and signed professional terms with the Cherry and Whites last season.

Marshall, who has scored 32 tries in 30 games, will now stay until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

"The past 12 months have been a whirlwind for me and I couldn't have dreamed of it going as well as it has done," he said.

"A big factor in wanting to stay at Wigan is the success that the club has year on year and the opportunities you get as a player.

"In the short time I have been in the first team I have played at Wembley and also got the chance to travel over to Australia and play in the historical game in Wollongong, which was an amazing experience."