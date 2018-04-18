Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Tyler Dickinson has made four appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season
Tyler Dickinson has made four appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will be without the suspended Mark Percival for their Super League game against Huddersfield on Friday.

The centre was yellow-carded and given a one-game penalty notice for disputing the decision of the official in Sunday's defeat by Wakefield.

Huddersfield Giants make three changes following their defeat by 30-12 home defeat by Salford Red Devils.

Danny Brough, Matty English and Jared Simpson are replaced by Tyler Dickinson, Colton Roche and Sam Wood.

Brough was banned for three games and fined £500 for verbally abusing a touch judge in the loss at Salford.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Fages, Smith, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Roche, Wood, Senior.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired