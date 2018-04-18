Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Tyler Dickinson has made four appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 20 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will be without the suspended Mark Percival for their Super League game against Huddersfield on Friday.

The centre was yellow-carded and given a one-game penalty notice for disputing the decision of the official in Sunday's defeat by Wakefield.

Huddersfield Giants make three changes following their defeat by 30-12 home defeat by Salford Red Devils.

Danny Brough, Matty English and Jared Simpson are replaced by Tyler Dickinson, Colton Roche and Sam Wood.

Brough was banned for three games and fined £500 for verbally abusing a touch judge in the loss at Salford.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Fages, Smith, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Roche, Wood, Senior.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas