Etihad Campus: RFL to relocate with creation of new National Rugby League Centre

Manchester City moved into the Etihad Campus in 2014

The Rugby Football League (RFL) is to relocate to Manchester City's Etihad Campus where a new National Rugby League Centre is to be created.

The RFL, currently based in Leeds, will be a tenant during the next phase of development at the campus.

England's national rugby league team will use the centre to train ahead of international games.

"Moving will be transformational for rugby league on and off the field," interim CEO Ralph Rimmer said.

"The world-class facilities that will be made available to every level of the England set-up, from youth through to senior Men's and Women's, will mean that our international squads will have access to some of the best training, recovery and on-field sporting facilities available anywhere in the world."

The governing body's new headquarters is due for completion before the start of the 2021 World Cup.

It marks a return to East Manchester for the RFL, who staged Super League's Magic Weekend at the Etihad Campus between 2012 and 2014.