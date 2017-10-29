Rugby League World Cup 2017: Scotland 4-50 Tonga

Media playback is not supported on this device Rugby League World Cup 2017: Tonga hammer Scotland in opening match

Scotland (0) 4 Try: Addy

Tonga (38) 50 Tries: Jennings 3, Taumalolo, Manu, Tupou 2, Terepo, Hingano Goals: Taukeiaho 6, Hingano

Scotland suffered a heavy loss to Tonga in their opening Group B match at the World Cup in Cairns, Australia.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Danny Addy scored the Scots' only try but at that point they trailed 38-0 and the Tongans went on to score two more tries.

Despite Steve McCormack's Bravehearts being ranked fourth in the world, they were outplayed by a team featuring Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo.

Scotland next play New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

They will complete their group matches against Samoa a week later, back at Barlow Park in Cairns.

Three of the four teams in Scotland's group progress to the quarter-finals, but the sobering result at the hands of Tonga - 11th in the rankings - threatens a longer run for McCormack's men in their fourth consecutive World Cup finals.

Scotland's lofty ranking, thanks to their impressive 2016 Four Nations performance, always looked out of kilter after the loss of key players Ryan Brierley, Peter Wallace, Kane Linnett and Lachlan Coote to injury, and against a Tonga team benefiting from defections from two powerful forwards.

Tonga's Sika Manu runs clear to score a try, watched on the right by Scotland captain Danny Brough. The Huddersfield half-back won his 24th cap in Cairns, setting a new Scottish record

Fifita was originally named in the Australia squad but withdrew to pledge his allegiance to Tonga, while Taumalolo rejected New Zealand to join Kristian Woolf's squad.

Taumalolo scored one of his team's seven first-half tries, with Michael Jennings, who played seven Tests for Australia, scoring a hat-trick and Sika Manu, Daniel Tupou and Peni Terepo also crossing.

Taumalolo's try in the 17th minute, as he forced his way through the Scottish defence, made it 12-0 and he used his power to devastating effect at the next set with a run that set up Jennings to score his second try.

Scotland defended well after the break and registered their first points just after the hour when Addy went over but Tupou and Ata Hingano both crossed late on as Tonga finished strongly.

The Tongan players prepare for their match against Scotland with a traditional dance

"We were nowhere near good enough," said McCormack afterwards. "There's some damaged pride. But we'll lick our wounds, patch ourselves up and get ready to go next week.

"I've got a fantastic bunch of players who are full of resilience and I can't wait for next week."

Captain Danny Brough, setting a new Scottish record with his 24th cap, added: "They came down the middle with strong and powerful running. In the World Cup you can't give a team as much respect as we did.

"We know they are great players individually and they proved it tonight collectively. But I don't think we showed up and proved how good we are, and that's the most disappointing thing.

"We will be better next week. I don't think we can be much worse than that."

Scotland's reward for a stronger second-half showing was a try just after an hour by Hull Kingston Rovers half-back Danny Addy

Coach Woolf, when asked if Tonga could win the World Cup, responded: "It's a difficult question. Scotland are not going to be a real challenger in the World Cup judging by tonight's performance.

"But the level goes up next week [against Samoa, who lost 38-8 to New Zealand on Saturday] and we will find out about ourselves then."

Scotland: K Bentley, Brough, Kavanagh, Russell, Ferguson, Douglas, Hellewell, Tierney, Addy, Mariano, Oakes, Bell, Stein.

Interchanges: J Walker, Phillips, Brooks, A Bentley.

Tonga: Vatuvei, Taukeiaho, Lolohea, Fifita, Tupou, Hopoate, Hurrell, Havili, Jennings, Ma'u, Taumalolo, Manu, Hingano.

Interchanges: Katoa, Terepo, Murdoch-Masila, Moa.

