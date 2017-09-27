Nathaniel Peteru: Leeds Rhinos sign New Zealand-born prop on three-year deal

Nathaniel Peteru was born in Aukland but is also qualified to play for Samoa

Leeds Rhinos have signed prop Nathaniel Peteru from Australian National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans on a three-year contract.

New Zealand-born Peteru, 25, has also played for New Zealand Warriors in the NRL and joins the Rhinos ahead for the 2018 season.

"I know they have a winning culture and that is something I want to be part of," Peteru told the club website.

"I want to come to England and take my game to the next level."

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says Peteru is an "outstanding signing" who he expects to make a significant impact at the club.

"He's a big man with outstanding ball-handling skills and his style is ideally suited to the Super League and Leeds Rhinos," he said.

"His signing is another key building block in the foundation of the Leeds Rhinos team, which will continue to evolve over the next few years."

Leeds take on Hull on Friday in their play-off semi-final as they chase their eighth Grand Final win.