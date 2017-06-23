Super League: Hull FC 40-18 Wakefield Trinity

Marc Sneyd's try helped Hull FC to their 12th win of the Super League campaign

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 40 Tries: Shaul 2, Talanoa, Connor, Sneyd, Fonua,Turgut Goals: Sneyd 6 Wakefield (12) 18 Tries: Batchelor, Williams, Lyne Goals: Finn 3

Marc Sneyd marked his return from injury with 16 points as Hull FC beat Wakefield to go second in the table.

Jamie Shaul and Fetuli Talanoa grabbed early tries for Hull, but converted scores by Jamie Batchelor and Sam Williams gave Trinity a half-time lead.

Reece Lyne went in to make it 18-10 to Wakefield, but Kyle Wood's careless error gifted Jake Connor a reply.

Sneyd's 30-yard try restored Hull's lead and Shaul, Mahe Fonua and Jansin Turgut crossed as they pulled clear.

Both sides had a player sin-binned at the KCOM Stadium after punches were thrown early in the first half - Hull's Mahe Fonua and Craig Huby of Wakefield - and it was the Black and Whites who capitalised to go 10-0 in front.

But Wakefield, who were again without injured captain Danny Kirmond and remain fifth, responded strongly and were good value for their lead, with Liam Finn passing 2,500 career points with three conversions.

The momentum changed after Wood's misplaced pass gave Hull a way back into the game and they dominated the final half hour.

Sneyd contributed six goals as well as jinking through for his try, having missed three matches with a foot injury, as the home side racked up 30 unanswered points to seal a fourth successive victory in league and cup.

Hull head coach Lee Radford:

"The rugby gods smiled on us massively there. There was every chance of a Ben Jones-Bishop or a Mason Caton-Brown going to the other end of the field, so thank the gods for that.

"It was 100% mental. We started really poor in terms of our contact, and poor in terms of our patience, but we managed to fix that up in the last 20 to 25 minutes.

"It's not the first time that we have done that this season. We have done it a couple of times this year - thankfully they are a talented enough group to do that within games. That was the case tonight."

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester:

"We had the upper hand until about the 60-minute mark. We were knocking the sets off well. We were kicking well. We were defending very tough as well but that last 20 minutes I really don't know what happened.

"We have got to react better to adversity. It swung the momentum. I will question the mental toughness of some of our middles tonight. It's just not good enough. They know that and I know that - and we have got to be a lot better.

"Hull started off really well - they probably caught us hopping a little bit and looked like the side with most energy for the first 20 minutes.

"But we got a foothold in the game with some smart plays and good kicking and some real tough defence. But in the last 20 I think some of the guys waved the white flag a bit too soon."

Hull FC: Shaul, Michaels, Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Connor, Sneyd, Bowden, Houghton, Watts, Turgut, Washbrook, Manu.

Replacements: Griffin, Taylor, Thompson, Fash.

Wakefield Trinity: Grix, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Caton-Brown, Williams, Finn, England, Wood, Huby, Ashurst, Batchelor, Arona.

Replacements: Arundel, Annakin, Hirst, Walker.

Attendance: 10,895

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).