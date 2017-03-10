Super League: Leeds Rhinos 46-10 Catalans Dragons

Adam Cuthbertson scored twice for Leeds

Betfred Super League Leeds (14) 46 Tries: Cuthbertson 2, Parcell, Keinhorst, Burrow, McGuire, Sutcliffe Goals: Sutcliffe 9 Catalans (4) 10 Tries: Wiliame, Bousquet Goal: Walsh

Leeds bounced back from their 66-10 Super League defeat by Castleford with a seven-try rout of a previously unbeaten Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos led 14-4 at half-time thanks to tries from Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell, Brayden Wiliame replying.

It was one-way traffic after the break as Jimmy Keinhorst, Cuthbertson, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire and Liam Sutcliffe crossed for the hosts.

Julian Bousquet's score was scant consolation for Catalans.

Such a loss to local rivals Castleford in their last game prompted a letter to supporters from chief executive Gary Hetherington this week, stating that the possibility of a coaching change could not be ruled out.

This performance and result was a perfect boost to coach Brian McDermott and his players, who had lost their previous three against the Perpignan club.

Parcell's weaving runs from dummy-half caused the Dragons countless problems, and not even the sin-binnings of Cuthbertson and Keinhorst could stem their attacking flow.

Catalans had only conceded 40 points in their previous three games and had their otherwise decent defensive record blown away as well as seeing winger Jodie Broughton go off injured on a disappointing night in West Yorkshire.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds: "I believe we can win the Grand Final. I believed it last week but after that performance I wasn't going to tell anyone. But we can win the Grand Final. Sometimes you've got to be kicked in your nuts to find out the best of you.

"We handled a really difficult night extremely well. We were up against it, down to 11 men at one stage but showed a real commitment to each other.

"Our game away at Leigh by our own doing meant we had to go to a difference resource and we did that tonight. Regardless of last week it was good, I've been the biggest critic of the offence this year and tonight it started to click. We don't go by the repetitive attack that you see in some teams which gets success but bores you to tears to watch.

"Our philosophy to attack is a bit more free, for want of a better phrase. Sometimes it goes wrong but you've got to get used to it and have some correction, but tonight it was a example of how it works, how it's a decent system."

Catalans Dragons head coach Laurent Frayssinous: "I'm disappointed with the result and the attitude.

"The result was an outcome of the attitude. Leeds wanted it more in every department. There were signs defensively in the first half that we weren't ready for a big battle."

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall; McGuire, Sutcliffe; Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Keinhorst, Ablett, Baldwinson.

Replacements: Mullally, Burrow, Delaney, Walters.

Catalans Dragons: Bosc; Broughton, Duport, Wiliame, Thornley; Walsh, Myler; Burgess, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Garcia, Bird.

Replacements: Anderson, Bousquet, Baitieri, Da Costa.

Referee: James Child (RFL).