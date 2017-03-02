Super League: Castleford Tigers 66-10 Leeds Rhinos

Greg Eden and Greg Minikin scored hat-tricks as Castleford ran in 12 tries against Leeds

Betfred Super League Castleford (30) 66 Tries: Eden 3, Minikin 3, McMeeken, Hardaker, McShane, Webster, Gale, Shenton Goals: Gale 9 Leeds (0) 10 Try: Mullally, Moon Goal: Sutcliffe

Early Super League leaders Castleford kept up their 100% start to the season as they brushed aside Leeds Rhinos.

Greg Minikin's hat-trick, a brace from Greg Eden and Mike McMeeken's try put the Tigers 30-0 up at the break.

Zak Hardaker crossed against his parent club, while Paul McShane and Jake Webster touched down before Eden completed his hat-trick.

Luke Gale and Michael Shenton also scored, as Anthony Mullally and Joel Moon got consolations for the Rhinos.

Castleford's direct attacking, quick passing and confidence with the ball in hand overwhelmed a Leeds side hit by injury, illness and suspension.

The hosts dominated despite being without suspended half-back Rangi Chase, as Eden and Minikin took their tallies to six tries for the season.

The pick of the scores was the sixth of the evening, when Gale broke through the Leeds defence and kicked into space with the outside of his boot, allowing Minikin to pick up the loose ball and touch down.

The victory was Castleford's biggest over Leeds, and the Tigers scored more than 60 points for the first time in Super League since beating London Broncos 64-18 in 2014.

Castleford: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, McShane, Gale, Lynch, Milner, Springer, McMeeken, Sene-Lefao, Massey.

Replacements: Millington, Moors, Cook, Maher.

Leeds: Golding, Handley, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Keinhorst, Delaney, Walters.

Replacements: Ormondroyd, Mullally, Baldwinson, Lilley.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Attendance: 11,500.