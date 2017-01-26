Rugby League World Cup 2021: BBC secures rights to broadcast all 31 games

Australia beat New Zealand to win the 2013 World Cup in England

Every game at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England will be broadcast live on the BBC.

At least 16 of the 31 matches will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, with the remaining fixtures available on Red Button and online.

The BBC is also set to broadcast this year's tournament in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

"This is a very significant moment for the sport," said Jon Dutton, the 2021 World Cup bid lead.

"It will increase visibility and profile for the tournament like never before."

Dave Woods, recently appointed as BBC Sport's first rugby league correspondent, added: "It is a chance to show a diverse audience what a great sport rugby league is.

"I feel privileged to play a small part in maximising the BBC's coverage across all outlets."