Luke Walsh: Catalans Dragons sign ex-St Helens half-back on one-year deal

Luke Walsh played for Penrith and Newcastle in Australia's National Rugby League

Catalans Dragons sign ex-St Helens half-back Luke Walsh on a one-year contract, following the release of playmaker Todd Carney.

Walsh, 29, left Saints after scoring 466 points in 64 games across three seasons and was expected to return to his native Australia.

He joins fellow halves Richie Myler, Thomas Bosc and Lucas Albert.

"The guys are pulling together a very good side and I'm expecting big things," Walsh said.

The Dragons have also signed Luke Burgess, Iain Thornley, Greg Bird and Sam Moa for 2017.