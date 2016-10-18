Luke Burgess: Catalans Dragons sign ex-Manly Sea Eagles prop for 2017 season

Luke Burgess was part of the South Sydney team that won the 2014 NRL premiership

Prop Luke Burgess has joined Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal, following his departure from Manly Sea Eagles.

Burgess ended last season by playing seven games for Salford Red Devils in the Qualifiers.

The 29-year-old and his three younger siblings, Sam, Tom and George were members of the South Sydney Rabbitohs squad that won the NRL title in 2014.

"Catalans has a very talented playing squad," the former Leeds Rhinos forward said of his move back to Super League.

"For much of last season they looked to be on course for at least a top-four place in the Super League."

Head coach Laurent Frayssinous said: "Luke will bring top level Super League and NRL experience to our squad next season. He will add size and will strengthen our pack, offensively and defensively.