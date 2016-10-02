Cronulla Sharks beat Melbourne Storm to win first NRL title

Cronulla scored the decisive try 10 minutes from time

Cronulla Sharks withstood a late onslaught from Melbourne Storm to win their first National Rugby League title in Sydney.

The Sharks, who were beaten in the 1973, 1978 and 1997 Grand Finals, won 14-12 in front of 84,000 spectators.

Cronulla let an 8-0 lead slip to trail with 11 minutes left, before Andrew Fifita scored the winning try.

"I thought we were gone when Will Chambers scored, they hardly concede anything," said hooker Michael Ennis.

"Melbourne are champions, they just cover and cover and cover. It's unbelievable!"

Storm captain Cameron Smith said: "With 15 to go it maybe looked like we had the game, but they're a special footie team. They just kept plugging away, they didn't panic and they deserved the win.

"Everyone that follows rugby league must be happy for the Sharks, they've waited a long time for this."

Cronulla, from south Sydney, finished last in 2014, the same year in which 10 past and present players from the club served 12-month doping bans.