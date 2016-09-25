Qualifiers: London Broncos 46-6 Featherstone Rovers

Jamie Soward
Jamie Soward kicked five goals for London Broncos against Featherstone
London Broncos (18) 46
Tries: Williams 3, Harrison, Kear, Garside, Hellewell, Bussey, Ioane Goals: Soward 5
Featherstone (0) 6
Try: Davies Goal: Craven

London Broncos thrashed Featherstone in their final Qualifiers match but Salford's victory meant they missed out on a place in the Million Pound Game.

The Broncos needed to better Salford's result at Batley to keep their hopes of a Super League return alive, but the Red Devils won 42-14 to finish fifth.

Rhys Williams scored three of London's nine tries against Featherstone, who lost all seven games in the Qualifiers.

Both clubs will play in the Championship again in 2017.

