Qualifiers: London Broncos 46-6 Featherstone Rovers
|London Broncos (18) 46
|Tries: Williams 3, Harrison, Kear, Garside, Hellewell, Bussey, Ioane Goals: Soward 5
|Featherstone (0) 6
|Try: Davies Goal: Craven
London Broncos thrashed Featherstone in their final Qualifiers match but Salford's victory meant they missed out on a place in the Million Pound Game.
The Broncos needed to better Salford's result at Batley to keep their hopes of a Super League return alive, but the Red Devils won 42-14 to finish fifth.
Rhys Williams scored three of London's nine tries against Featherstone, who lost all seven games in the Qualifiers.
Both clubs will play in the Championship again in 2017.