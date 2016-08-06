The Qualifiers: Leigh Centurions 34-30 London Broncos

London Broncos re-signed Jamie Soward from National Rugby League side Penrith Panthers in June

The Qualifiers Leigh Centurions (14) 34 Tries: Dawson 2 Brown 2 Maitua Goals: Ridyard 7 London Broncos (8) 30 Tries: Helliwell, Pewhairangi 2, Ackers, Bussey Goals: Soward 2 Pewhairangi 3

Leigh held on to beat London Broncos in their Qualifiers opener as both sides finished with 12 men.

Broncos' Jamie Soward, who joined London's bid for Super League promotion in June, and Leigh's Greg Worthington were sent-off for fighting.

Despite the 73rd-minute drama, Api Pewhairangi grabbed two tries as London battled back from 34-8 down to lose by just four points.

Matty Dawson and Mitch Brown scored two tries each to help Leigh to victory.

Both players grabbed their second score after Reni Maitua went in for Leigh's third try after the break.

Martyn Ridyard kicked his 14th point of the game to put Leigh - Championship title winners for the third successive season - 26 points ahead.

Pewhairangi ran in the first of the Broncos' four quick-fire tries before the double sending off, with the stand-off going in again and Andy Ackers and Jack Bussey grabbing further tries when both sides were a man short.

Leigh Centurions: McNally; Higson, Worthington, Brown, Dawson; Ridyard, Drinkwater; Moimoi, Higham, Weston, Maitua, Paterson, Hood.

Replacements: Reynolds, Acton, Tickle, Hansen.

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Hellewell, Kear, Macani; Pewhairangi, Soward; Slyney, Ackers, Ioane, Harrison, Garside, Bussey.

Replacements: Cunningham, Magrin, Thackray, Battye.

Attendance: 4,041

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)